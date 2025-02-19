Magic vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 20 Published 4:33 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Orlando Magic (27-29), which currently has two players listed, as the Magic ready for their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (26-29, four injured players) at State Farm Arena on Thursday, February 20 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Magic head into this matchup following a 102-86 victory against the Hornets on Wednesday. Paolo Banchero recorded 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Magic.

The Hawks’ last contest was a 149-148 overtime loss to the Knicks on Wednesday. Trae Young totaled 38 points, one rebound and 19 assists for the Hawks.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Moritz Wagner C Out For Season Knee 12.9 4.9 1.4 Jalen Suggs PG Out Quadricep 16.2 4.0 3.7

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Jalen Johnson SF Out For Season Shoulder 18.9 10.0 5.0 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Knee 8.5 4.3 1.6 Vit Krejci PG Out Back 6.9 2.7 2.7

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Magic vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Magic -1.5 222.5

