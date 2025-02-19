NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 20 Published 10:17 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Today’s NBA slate includes top teams in play. Among the contests is the Memphis Grizzlies taking on the Indiana Pacers.

Check out our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the big matchups in the NBA today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 20

Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Grizzlies -1.5

Grizzlies -1.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 3 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 3 points) Total: 249.5 points

249.5 points Total Pick: Over (235.3 total projected points)

Over (235.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSE

FDSIN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -8.5

Celtics -8.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 9 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 9 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.7 total projected points)

Over (223.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -12.5

Cavaliers -12.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 12.5 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 12.5 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.3 total projected points)

Over (225.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSOH

YES and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Knicks -13.5

Knicks -13.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 12.7 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 12.7 points) Total: 244.5 points

244.5 points Total Pick: Over (233.8 total projected points)

Over (233.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and CHSN

MSG and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Magic -1.5

Magic -1.5 Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 3.2 points)

Hawks (Projected to win by 3.2 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)

Over (222.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSFL

FDSSE and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Bucks -1.5

Bucks -1.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 1.2 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 1.2 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.6 total projected points)

Over (222.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSC

FDSWI and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Nuggets -14.5

Nuggets -14.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 16.2 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 16.2 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.7 total projected points)

Over (227.7 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE

ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Spurs -2.5

Spurs -2.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 3.4 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 3.4 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.8 total projected points)

Over (227.8 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Lakers -4.5

Lakers -4.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 2.8 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 2.8 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.9 total projected points)

Over (224.9 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: SportsNet LA, KATU, and KUNP

SportsNet LA, KATU, and KUNP Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

id: