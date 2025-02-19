Search warrant nets two on drug and gun charges Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2025

1 of 2

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Two men were arrested on multiple drug and gun charges on Wednesday, February 12, after detectives with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and patrol units executed a search warrant at 338 Lock Lane in Tazewell, where a wanted subject out of Ohio was found hiding.

While executing the search warrant detectives apprehended 39-year-old Eddie Ray Lawson who was wanted out of Ohio for an indictment on Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments.

During Lawson’s apprehension, detectives also took 49-year-old Kendal David England into custody. England was wanted locally for numerous charges including the Resale of Methamphetamine.

Email newsletter signup

In the course of their search, detectives observed scales, numerous packaging bags, and a clear bag containing a large amount of Methamphetamine in plain view on the living room table. Also found during the search of the residence were numerous items used to distribute illegal narcotics.

Both Lawson and England, who are convicted felons, were found in possession of two handguns and over $6,000 believed to be the profit of the illegal sale of narcotics. They were lodged in the Claiborne County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected shortly. Sheriff Bob Brooks says he will continue to fight the drug crisis in Claiborne County.