Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, February 19 Published 3:14 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025

The Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Missouri Tigers is one of four games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that includes a ranked team in play. We provide ATS picks for each contest in the piece below.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kentucky 83, Vanderbilt 75

Kentucky 83, Vanderbilt 75 Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 8.3 points

Kentucky by 8.3 points Pick ATS: Kentucky (-5.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Kentucky-Vanderbilt spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Alabama 81, Missouri 79

Alabama 81, Missouri 79 Projected Favorite: Alabama by 2.5 points

Alabama by 2.5 points Pick ATS: Alabama (+1.5)

Bet on the Missouri-Alabama spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Mizzou Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

DePaul Blue Demons vs. No. 10 St. John’s Red Storm

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: St. John’s 78, DePaul 67

St. John’s 78, DePaul 67 Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 10.6 points

St. John’s by 10.6 points Pick ATS: DePaul (+12.5)

Bet on the DePaul-St. John’s spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Auburn Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 82, Arkansas 67

Auburn 82, Arkansas 67 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 14.9 points

Auburn by 14.9 points Pick ATS: Arkansas (+16.5)

Bet on the Auburn-Arkansas spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Neville Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: