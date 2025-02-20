How to Pick the Avalanche vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 22 Published 8:36 pm Thursday, February 20, 2025

On Saturday, February 22 at 6:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche are set to match up with the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. For best bets, picks, and predictions for this matchup, read on.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Avalanche vs. Predators Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6.1 goals)

Colorado and its opponent have combined for more than Saturday’s total of 5.5 goals 33 times this season.

In Nashville’s 54 games this season, 26 have finished with more goals than Saturday’s over/under of 5.5.

The total for this game (5.5) is 0.4 less than the combined scoring averages for the Avalanche (3.25) and Predators (2.65).

These two teams are conceding a combined 6.4 goals per game, 0.8 more than this contest’s over/under.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Avalanche Moneyline: -133

The Avalanche have been victorious in 28 of their 45 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (62.2%).

Colorado is 25-13 when it has played with moneyline odds of -133 or shorter (65.8% win percentage).

Based on the moneyline in this contest, the Avalanche’s implied win probability is 57.1%.

Predators Moneyline: +113

Nashville has four wins when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (which has happened 19 times).

The Predators have one victory in matches with moneyline odds of +113 or longer (in 10 chances).

Nashville’s implied probability to win this game is 46.9% based on the moneyline.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Colorado 4, Nashville 3

Avalanche Points Leaders

Nathan MacKinnon is one of Colorado’s leading contributors this season with 87 points. He has averaged 0.4 goals per game, shooting 9.3%.

Having scored 20 goals and adding 45 assists, Martin Necas is a top contributor for Colorado through 57 games.

On 175 shots (for 22 goals) and 41 assists, Cale Makar has contributed 63 points this season.

In 41 games played this season, Mackenzie Blackwood (20-15-5) has allowed 98 goals.

Predators Points Leaders

Nashville’s Filip Forsberg has totaled 32 assists and 21 goals in 54 games, good for 53 points.

Jonathan Marchessault is a top contributor for Nashville, with 45 total points this season. He has netted 17 goals and provided 28 assists in 54 contests.

Nashville’s Roman Josi has 37 points (nine goals, 28 assists) this season.

Juuse Saros has a record of 11-23-6 in 41 games this season, conceding 116 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 1017 saves and an .898 save percentage, 41st in the league.

Avalanche’s Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/4/2025 Canucks L 3-0 Away -157 2/6/2025 Flames W 4-2 Away -157 2/7/2025 Oilers W 5-4 Away +153 2/22/2025 Predators – Away -133 2/23/2025 Blues – Away – 2/26/2025 Devils – Home – 2/28/2025 Wild – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/3/2025 Senators L 5-2 Home -135 2/7/2025 Blackhawks L 6-2 Away -206 2/8/2025 Sabres W 6-4 Home -119 2/22/2025 Avalanche – Home +113 2/23/2025 Devils – Home – 2/25/2025 Panthers – Home – 2/27/2025 Jets – Home –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Colorado vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: