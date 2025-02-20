How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 20

Published 4:19 am Thursday, February 20, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, February 20

Thursday’s college basketball slate includes six games with SEC teams in play. Among those contests is the Alabama Crimson Tide playing the Tennessee Volunteers.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Florida Gators at Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 7 LSU Tigers

