How to Watch Tennessee vs. Alabama Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 20 Published 7:16 am Thursday, February 20, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (19-6) welcome in the Alabama Crimson Tide (21-5) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

If you’re looking for how to watch this game, you can find it on SEC Network +.

Email newsletter signup

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

On offense, the Crimson Tide are the 22nd-best team in college basketball (78.8 points per game). On defense, they are 92nd (60.3 points allowed per game).

Tennessee ranks 13th-best in college basketball by pulling down 37.8 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 154th in college basketball (31.0 allowed per contest).

This season the Crimson Tide are ranked 63rd in the country in assists at 15.4 per game.

With 21.0 forced turnovers per game, Tennessee ranks 11th-best in college basketball. It ranks 114th in college basketball by averaging 14.4 turnovers per contest.

In 2024-25 the Crimson Tide are 19th-best in the country in 3-point makes (8.7 per game), and third-best in 3-point percentage (39.1%).

With 4.8 treys conceded per game, Tennessee is 36th in the country. It is giving up a 28.2% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 55th in college basketball.

The Crimson Tide attempt 36% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.8% of the Crimson Tide’s baskets are 3-pointers, and 70.2% are 2-pointers.

Alabama 2024-25 Stats

Offensively, the Crimson Tide are the 22nd-best team in college basketball (78.8 points per game). Defensively, they are 92nd (60.3 points allowed per game).

Alabama is 65th in the country in rebounds per game (34.9) and 126th in rebounds allowed (30.3).

This season the Crimson Tide are ranked 63rd in the country in assists at 15.4 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Alabama is 81st in college basketball in committing them (13.8 per game). It is 134th in forcing them (16.3 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Crimson Tide are 19th-best in the country in 3-pointers made per game at 8.7. And they are third-best in 3-point percentage at 39.1%.

Alabama is 58th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (5.0 per game) and 27th in 3-point percentage defensively (27.4%).

In 2024-25, the Crimson Tide have taken 36% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 64% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 29.8% of the Crimson Tide’s buckets have been 3-pointers, and 70.2% have been 2-pointers.

Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 25 17.0 5.9 3.4 3.2 0.8 1.0 Jewel Spear 23 13.3 2.8 1.6 1.0 0.1 2.8 Ruby Whitehorn 25 12.9 4.2 1.6 1.0 0.4 0.8 Lazaria Spearman 25 11.6 6.0 0.8 0.8 0.5 0.7 Samara Spencer 25 10.5 4.0 5.1 1.3 0.1 2.0

Alabama’s Top Players

Crimson Tide Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sarah Ashlee Barker 21 17.0 6.2 3.6 2.1 0.9 1.2 Zaay Green 26 15.6 5.1 4.6 1.2 0.7 1.5 Aaliyah Nye 26 14.2 2.2 1.5 1.0 0.2 3.3 Essence Cody 26 11.0 6.6 0.5 1.0 1.8 0.2 Karly Weathers 26 7.2 4.7 3.2 1.6 0.3 1.4

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

February 20 vs. Alabama at 6:30 PM ET

February 23 at Florida at 1:00 PM ET

February 27 at Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

March 2 vs. Georgia at 12:00 PM ET

Alabama’s Upcoming Schedule

February 20 at Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET

February 23 vs. Auburn at 5:00 PM ET

February 27 vs. LSU at 9:00 PM ET

March 2 at Oklahoma at 2:30 PM ET

Start watching women’s hoops LIVE with Fubo!

id: