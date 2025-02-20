How to Watch Tennessee vs. Alabama Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 20
Published 7:16 am Thursday, February 20, 2025
The Tennessee Volunteers (19-6) welcome in the Alabama Crimson Tide (21-5) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 20, 2025.
If you’re looking for how to watch this game, you can find it on SEC Network +.
Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Tennessee 2024-25 Stats
- On offense, the Crimson Tide are the 22nd-best team in college basketball (78.8 points per game). On defense, they are 92nd (60.3 points allowed per game).
- Tennessee ranks 13th-best in college basketball by pulling down 37.8 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 154th in college basketball (31.0 allowed per contest).
- This season the Crimson Tide are ranked 63rd in the country in assists at 15.4 per game.
- With 21.0 forced turnovers per game, Tennessee ranks 11th-best in college basketball. It ranks 114th in college basketball by averaging 14.4 turnovers per contest.
- In 2024-25 the Crimson Tide are 19th-best in the country in 3-point makes (8.7 per game), and third-best in 3-point percentage (39.1%).
- With 4.8 treys conceded per game, Tennessee is 36th in the country. It is giving up a 28.2% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 55th in college basketball.
- The Crimson Tide attempt 36% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.8% of the Crimson Tide’s baskets are 3-pointers, and 70.2% are 2-pointers.
Alabama 2024-25 Stats
- Offensively, the Crimson Tide are the 22nd-best team in college basketball (78.8 points per game). Defensively, they are 92nd (60.3 points allowed per game).
- Alabama is 65th in the country in rebounds per game (34.9) and 126th in rebounds allowed (30.3).
- This season the Crimson Tide are ranked 63rd in the country in assists at 15.4 per game.
- In terms of turnovers, Alabama is 81st in college basketball in committing them (13.8 per game). It is 134th in forcing them (16.3 per game).
- Beyond the arc, the Crimson Tide are 19th-best in the country in 3-pointers made per game at 8.7. And they are third-best in 3-point percentage at 39.1%.
- Alabama is 58th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (5.0 per game) and 27th in 3-point percentage defensively (27.4%).
- In 2024-25, the Crimson Tide have taken 36% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 64% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 29.8% of the Crimson Tide’s buckets have been 3-pointers, and 70.2% have been 2-pointers.
Tennessee’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Talaysia Cooper
|25
|17.0
|5.9
|3.4
|3.2
|0.8
|1.0
|Jewel Spear
|23
|13.3
|2.8
|1.6
|1.0
|0.1
|2.8
|Ruby Whitehorn
|25
|12.9
|4.2
|1.6
|1.0
|0.4
|0.8
|Lazaria Spearman
|25
|11.6
|6.0
|0.8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.7
|Samara Spencer
|25
|10.5
|4.0
|5.1
|1.3
|0.1
|2.0
Alabama’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Sarah Ashlee Barker
|21
|17.0
|6.2
|3.6
|2.1
|0.9
|1.2
|Zaay Green
|26
|15.6
|5.1
|4.6
|1.2
|0.7
|1.5
|Aaliyah Nye
|26
|14.2
|2.2
|1.5
|1.0
|0.2
|3.3
|Essence Cody
|26
|11.0
|6.6
|0.5
|1.0
|1.8
|0.2
|Karly Weathers
|26
|7.2
|4.7
|3.2
|1.6
|0.3
|1.4
Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule
- February 20 vs. Alabama at 6:30 PM ET
- February 23 at Florida at 1:00 PM ET
- February 27 at Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET
- March 2 vs. Georgia at 12:00 PM ET
Alabama’s Upcoming Schedule
- February 20 at Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET
- February 23 vs. Auburn at 5:00 PM ET
- February 27 vs. LSU at 9:00 PM ET
- March 2 at Oklahoma at 2:30 PM ET
