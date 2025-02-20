NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 21 Published 10:18 pm Thursday, February 20, 2025

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today, the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers hit the floor at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Curious about the wagering odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 21

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOH, and MSG

ESPN, FDSOH, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSE

FDSFL and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT, FDSWI, and MNMT2

MNMT, FDSWI, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: FDSSUN and TSN

FDSSUN and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV Channel: KENS and FDSDET

KENS and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and Gulf Coast Sports

KFAA and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: ESPN, SCHN, and FDSN

ESPN, SCHN, and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSOK

KJZZ and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA

NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

