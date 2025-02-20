Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, March 5 Published 4:04 am Thursday, February 20, 2025

Wednesday’s SEC schedule includes the Ole Miss Rebels (19-7, 8-5 SEC) against the Tennessee Volunteers (21-5, 8-5 SEC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Ole Miss Stat Tennessee 77.8 Points For 74.6 68.9 Points Against 60.5 44.5% Field Goal % 45.5% 41.7% Opponent Field Goal % 37.1% 35.1% Three Point % 34.1% 31.2% Opponent Three Point % 28.2%

Ole Miss’ Top Players

The Rebels points and assists leader is Sean Pedulla. He averages 14.6 points per game and records 3.8 assists.

Malik Dia paces Ole Miss with 5.7 rebounds per game.

Pedulla connects on 2.4 treys per game to lead the Rebels.

Ole Miss’ blocks leader is Dre Davis, who collects 1.1 per game. Pedulla leads the team averaging 2.0 steals a contest.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Chaz Lanier outpaced his teammates on the Volunteers scoring front by putting up 17.5 points per game. He adds 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game this season.

Igor Milicic Jr. (7.8 rebounds per game) and Zakai Zeigler (7.5 assists per game) are the Tennessee leaders in rebounds and assists.

Lanier leads the Volunteers in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 3.3 made threes per game.

Zeigler tops Tennessee in steals with 2.0 per game, and Felix Okpara leads the squad in blocks with 1.8 per game.

Ole Miss Schedule

Tennessee Schedule

id: