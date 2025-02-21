Avalanche vs. Predators Injury Report Today – February 22

Published 7:41 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

As they gear up to take on the Nashville Predators (19-28-7) on Saturday, February 22 at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (33-22-2) have five players currently listed on the injury report.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Tucker Poolman D Out For Season Head
Scott Wedgewood G Day-To-Day Upper Body
Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee
Josh Manson D Day-To-Day Lower Body
Valeri Nichushkin RW Out Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Zachary L’Heureux LW Day-To-Day Upper Body
Adam Wilsby D Day-To-Day Upper Body
Luke Evangelista RW Day-To-Day Lower Body

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

  • The Avalanche’s 185 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.
  • Colorado has conceded 173 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL action in goals against.
  • Their goal differential (+12) ranks 12th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators have 143 goals this season (2.6 per game), 31st in the NHL.
  • Nashville allows 3.3 goals per game (179 total), which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • Their -36 goal differential is 30th in the league.

Avalanche vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Avalanche (-136) Predators (+115) 6

