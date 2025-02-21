Avalanche vs. Predators Injury Report Today – February 22
Published 7:41 pm Friday, February 21, 2025
As they gear up to take on the Nashville Predators (19-28-7) on Saturday, February 22 at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (33-22-2) have five players currently listed on the injury report.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out For Season
|Head
|Scott Wedgewood
|G
|Day-To-Day
|Upper Body
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Josh Manson
|D
|Day-To-Day
|Lower Body
|Valeri Nichushkin
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
Email newsletter signup
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Mark Jankowski
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Zachary L’Heureux
|LW
|Day-To-Day
|Upper Body
|Adam Wilsby
|D
|Day-To-Day
|Upper Body
|Luke Evangelista
|RW
|Day-To-Day
|Lower Body
Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Avalanche Season Insights
- The Avalanche’s 185 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.
- Colorado has conceded 173 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL action in goals against.
- Their goal differential (+12) ranks 12th in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators have 143 goals this season (2.6 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville allows 3.3 goals per game (179 total), which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Their -36 goal differential is 30th in the league.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Avalanche vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-136)
|Predators (+115)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.