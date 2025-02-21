Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, February 22
Published 7:22 pm Friday, February 21, 2025
In college hoops play on Saturday, the Cal Baptist Lancers versus the Grand Canyon Antelopes is among the 10 games that made our list of best bets against the spread.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Cal Baptist +9.5 vs. Grand Canyon
- Matchup: Cal Baptist Lancers at Grand Canyon Antelopes
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- Computer Projection: Grand Canyon by 5.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Grand Canyon (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Ole Miss +1.5 vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- Computer Projection: Ole Miss by 2.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Vanderbilt (-1.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: TCU +7.5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- Computer Projection: Cincinnati by 3.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cincinnati (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Kentucky +9.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- Computer Projection: Alabama by 5.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: West Virginia +11.5 vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- Computer Projection: Texas Tech by 8.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: McNeese -10.5 vs. Texas A&M-CC
- Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders at McNeese Cowboys
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- Computer Projection: McNeese by 13.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: McNeese (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UNC Greensboro -2.5 vs. Mercer
- Matchup: UNC Greensboro Spartans at Mercer Bears
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- Computer Projection: UNC Greensboro by 5.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UNC Greensboro (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Georgia +18.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- Computer Projection: Auburn by 15.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Auburn (-18.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: BYU +7.5 vs. Arizona
- Matchup: BYU Cougars at Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- Computer Projection: Arizona by 4.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arizona (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: SMU +1.5 vs. Clemson
- Matchup: Clemson Tigers at SMU Mustangs
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- Computer Projection: SMU by 1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Clemson (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: