February 22 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:13 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

The NHL schedule today, which includes the Dallas Stars taking on the New Jersey Devils, is not one to miss.

Coverage of all the NHL action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch February 22 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Minnesota Wild @ Detroit Red Wings 12:30 p.m. ET ABC Fubo Edmonton Oilers @ Philadelphia Flyers 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ Pittsburgh Penguins 3 p.m. ET ABC Fubo New York Rangers @ Buffalo Sabres 5:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ New Jersey Devils 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Florida Panthers 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ Nashville Predators 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Chicago Blackhawks @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Winnipeg Jets @ St. Louis Blues 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Los Angeles Kings 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

