Hawks vs. Pacers Tickets Available – Thursday, March 6

Published 5:23 am Friday, February 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Indiana Pacers (31-23), on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at State Farm Arena, play the Atlanta Hawks (26-30). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSIN.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSIN
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Hawks vs. Pacers 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Pacers
116.6 Points Avg. 116.2
119.1 Points Allowed Avg. 115.6
46.2% Field Goal % 48.8%
34.8% Three Point % 36.8%

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young’s statline this season includes 24 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game for the Hawks.
  • Clint Capela is responsible for 9.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
  • Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from beyond the arc. He knocks down three shots from deep per game.
  • Dyson Daniels averages three steals per game. Capela collects one block an outing.

Pacers’ Top Players

  • Pascal Siakam holds the top Pacers spot in two categories among active players: scoring (20.6 points per game) and rebounding (7.2 rebounds per game). He also has 3.4 assists per contest.
  • Tyrese Haliburton has per-game averages of 17.9 points, 8.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds this season.
  • Haliburton hits 2.9 treys per game.
  • The Pacers’ defensive efforts get a boost from Haliburton (1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game).

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/24 Heat Home
2/26 Heat Away
2/28 Thunder Home
3/3 Grizzlies Away
3/4 Bucks Home
3/6 Pacers Home
3/8 Pacers Home
3/10 76ers Home
3/12 Hornets Home
3/14 Clippers Home
3/16 Nets Away

Pacers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/24 Nuggets Home
2/26 Raptors Home
2/28 Heat Away
3/2 Bulls Home
3/4 Rockets Home
3/6 Hawks Away
3/8 Hawks Away
3/10 Bulls Away
3/11 Bucks Home
3/14 76ers Away
3/15 Bucks Away

