How to Watch the NBA Today, February 22
Published 8:16 pm Friday, February 21, 2025
The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets hit the hardwood in one of five exciting games on the NBA menu today.
Searching for live coverage of NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.
Watch the NBA Today – February 22
Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: SCHN and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
