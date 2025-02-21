How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, February 21 Published 12:14 am Friday, February 21, 2025

Friday’s college basketball slate includes two games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those contests is the Michigan State Spartans playing the Michigan Wolverines.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 16 Marquette Golden Eagles at Villanova Wildcats

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Michigan State Spartans at No. 12 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: MyNetworkTV

MyNetworkTV Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

