How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 22

Published 8:14 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

Top-25 teams will hit the court across 15 games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Tennessee Volunteers playing the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies

Florida State Seminoles at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals

Oregon Ducks at No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Oklahoma Sooners

No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones at No. 5 Houston Cougars

No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels at Vanderbilt Commodores

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks

No. 18 Clemson Tigers at SMU Mustangs

No. 2 Florida Gators at LSU Tigers

No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 3 Duke Blue Devils

No. 15 Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

BYU Cougars at No. 19 Arizona Wildcats

