How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 22
Published 8:14 pm Friday, February 21, 2025
Top-25 teams will hit the court across 15 games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Tennessee Volunteers playing the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Florida State Seminoles at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CW
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oregon Ducks at No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones at No. 5 Houston Cougars
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1 Auburn Tigers
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 18 Clemson Tigers at SMU Mustangs
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2 Florida Gators at LSU Tigers
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 3 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BYU Cougars at No. 19 Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: