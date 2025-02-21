James “Allen” Parkey, 70

Published 8:52 am Friday, February 21, 2025

James “Allen” Parkey, age 70, of Tazewell, Tennessee was born on March 31, 1954 and passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

Allen was a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture and Animal Science. He used his degree every day in his lifelong passion as a farmer. Since 2004 Allen had served on the Powell Valley Electric board of directors. He served as a past board member of many years for the Hancock County Co-Op. Allen was also a member of the Hancock County Soil and Water Conservation District. He was proud to be a member of the Alanthus Hill Volunteer Fire Department. Along with serving his community on various boards he was always willing to lend a helping hand to his neighbors and friends. Although Allen never had a wife he was married to his cows and his farm. He will be dearly missed by everyone who had the pleasure to know Allen “Bobo”.

Allen is preceded in death by his parents James and Bettie Parkey.

He is survived by his sister Rose Ann (Raymond) Caylor. Niece Shaunda (Gary) Brooks. Nephew Derek (Amy) Caylor. Great Nephew Grant Brooks. Great Niece Lydia Caylor. Stepmother Birdie Parkey. As well as a host of other dear friends and relatives.

The family will have a graveside service on Sunday February 23, 2025 at 2 PM in the Parkey Cemetery in Hancock County. A celebration of life will follow at the Alanthus Hill Community Center.

Pallbearers: Eric Livesay, Pat Brooks, Gatlin Brandon, Gatlin Brandon II, “June Bug” Ramsey, Doug Ramsey, Bill Surber, and Rob Wilson

Honorary Pallbearers: Raymond Caylor, Gary Brooks, Grant Brooks, Derek Caylor, Steve Greene, Isaac Hopkins, and the Powell Valley Electric Board of Directors

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements