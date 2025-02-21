NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 22 Published 7:17 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

Today’s NBA lineup has a lot in store. Among the contests is the Houston Rockets taking on the Utah Jazz.

Curious about the wagering odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 22

Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Suns -3.5

Suns -3.5 Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 0.7 points)

Bulls (Projected to win by 0.7 points) Total: 239.5 points

239.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.3 total projected points)

Over (232.3 total projected points) Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and AZFamily

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: 76ers -9.5

76ers -9.5 Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 4.5 points)

76ers (Projected to win by 4.5 points) Total: 213.5 points

213.5 points Total Pick: Over (219 total projected points)

Over (219 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and YES

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Nuggets -6.5

Nuggets -6.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.3 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.3 points) Total: 241.5 points

241.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.2 total projected points)

Over (231.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: SCHN and KJZZ

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Trail Blazers -5.5

Trail Blazers -5.5 Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 5.9 points)

Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 5.9 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (221 total projected points)

Over (221 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE

