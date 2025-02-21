Reubin Bernard Coffey, 81

Published 8:54 am Friday, February 21, 2025

Reubin Bernard Coffey, age 81, of Tazewell, Tennessee passed away peacefully at Fort Sanders Hospital with his family by his side on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Born on April 20, 1943, he was saved at only five years old and was a lifelong member of Lone Holly Baptist Church. He loved attending church, working his farm, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Sam an Ellen Coffey and his siblings Jack, Bill, Nelson, Peggy, Joe and Ray Dean.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Edith Coffey, and his children, Scott (Linda Jo) Coffey, Penny (Tony) Jennings, and Benny (Michele) Coffey, grandchildren, Alisha, Whitney, Anthony, Blaine, Olivia, and RaeEllen, and great -grandchildren, Sam, Walter, Andy, Braven, and Claire. In addition, he had one surviving sister-in-law, Linda Coffey, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday February 22, 2025, from 11 AM until 1 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral services will be held at 1 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Dalton Coffey and Rev. Tim Cosby officiating. Singers will be the Lone Holly Choir and Rev. Tim Cosby. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Scott Sproles, Justin Widner, Aaron England, Allen Holt, Gary Hill, and James Love

Honorary Pallbearers are Carl, Tom, and all the men of Lone Holly Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Lone Holly Baptist Church

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements