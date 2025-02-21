Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 22 Published 1:18 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

Saturday’s contest between the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (21-5, 8-5 SEC) and No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (20-6, 9-4 SEC) at Reed Arena should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-68, with Tennessee taking home the win. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on February 22.

Based on our computer prediction, Texas A&M should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 2.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 130.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Reed Arena Line: Tennessee -2.5

Tennessee -2.5 Point total: 130.5

130.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -134, Texas A&M +112

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 69, Texas A&M 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Texas A&M

Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+2.5)

Texas A&M (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (130.5)

Tennessee is 15-11-0 against the spread, while Texas A&M’s ATS record this season is 14-12-0. A total of 10 out of the Volunteers’ games this season have gone over the point total, and eight of the Aggies’ games have gone over. The teams score an average of 148.3 points per game, 17.8 more points than this matchup’s total. Over the past 10 games, Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Texas A&M has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 matches.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +366 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.1 points per game. They’re putting up 74.6 points per game to rank 170th in college basketball and are giving up 60.5 per outing to rank fourth in college basketball.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 7.9 boards on average. It records 34.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 57th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 26.8 per contest.

Tennessee knocks down 1.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.4 (106th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 7.3.

The Volunteers average 100.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (78th in college basketball), and give up 81.3 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).

Tennessee has committed 9.9 turnovers per game (54th in college basketball play), 1.4 fewer than the 11.3 it forces on average (197th in college basketball).

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies are outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game, with a +213 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.7 points per game (198th in college basketball) and give up 65.5 per outing (30th in college basketball).

Texas A&M records 36.5 rebounds per game (16th in college basketball) while conceding 27.7 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.8 boards per game.

Texas A&M knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents.

Texas A&M has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (240th in college basketball), 1.1 fewer than the 12.9 it forces (67th in college basketball).

