Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, February 22
Published 6:11 pm Friday, February 21, 2025
Ranked teams are on the Saturday college basketball schedule in 15 games, including the Tennessee Volunteers squaring off against the Texas A&M Aggies. Wanting against-the-spread picks for each matchup? Continue scrolling.
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 69, Texas A&M 68
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 1.1 points
- Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+1.5)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on the Texas A&M-Tennessee spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Reed Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Louisville 80, Florida State 68
- Projected Favorite: Louisville by 11.9 points
- Pick ATS: Florida State (+13.5)
Bet on the Louisville-Florida State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
- TV Channel: The CW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Oregon Ducks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Wisconsin 79, Oregon 71
- Projected Favorite: Wisconsin by 8.2 points
- Pick ATS: Wisconsin (-7.5)
Bet on the Wisconsin-Oregon spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Kohl Center
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas Tech 75, West Virginia 66
- Projected Favorite: Texas Tech by 8.1 points
- Pick ATS: West Virginia (+11.5)
Bet on the Texas Tech-West Virginia spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 76, Oklahoma 74
- Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 2.1 points
- Pick ATS: Mississippi State (-1.5)
Bet on the Oklahoma-Mississippi State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 Houston Cougars vs. No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 74, Iowa State 67
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 6.7 points
- Pick ATS: Iowa State (+9.5)
Bet on the Houston-Iowa State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Fertitta Center
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 76, Vanderbilt 74
- Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 2.2 points
- Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+1.5)
Bet on the Vanderbilt-Ole Miss spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Memorial Gymnasium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 1 Auburn Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Auburn 82, Georgia 66
- Projected Favorite: Auburn by 15.9 points
- Pick ATS: Georgia (+18.5)
Bet on the Auburn-Georgia spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Neville Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 80, Oklahoma State 66
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 13.8 points
- Pick ATS: Oklahoma State (+14.5)
Bet on the Kansas-Oklahoma State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
SMU Mustangs vs. No. 18 Clemson Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: SMU 75, Clemson 74
- Projected Favorite: SMU by 1.0 points
- Pick ATS: SMU (+1.5)
Bet on the SMU-Clemson spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: Moody Coliseum
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
LSU Tigers vs. No. 2 Florida Gators
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Florida 80, LSU 70
- Projected Favorite: Florida by 9.5 points
- Pick ATS: LSU (+10.5)
Bet on the LSU-Florida spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 86, Kentucky 80
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 5.9 points
- Pick ATS: Kentucky (+8.5)
Bet on the Alabama-Kentucky spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3 Duke Blue Devils vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 78, Illinois 71
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 7.4 points
- Pick ATS: Illinois (+9.5)
Bet on the Duke-Illinois spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 15 Missouri Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Missouri 75, Arkansas 74
- Projected Favorite: Missouri by 1.4 points
- Pick ATS: Arkansas (+1.5)
Bet on the Arkansas-Missouri spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 19 Arizona Wildcats vs. BYU Cougars
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Arizona 77, BYU 72
- Projected Favorite: Arizona by 4.9 points
- Pick ATS: BYU (+7.5)
Bet on the Arizona-BYU spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: McKale Center
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.