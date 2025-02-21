Where to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – February 22
Published 8:23 pm Friday, February 21, 2025
The Colorado Avalanche (33-22-2) and the Nashville Predators (19-28-7) take the ice in Nashville, Tennessee on February 22, 2025 at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Avalanche sit in sixth place in the Western Conference with 68 points and the Predators rank 14th in the Western Conference with 45 points.
Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, February 22, 2025
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Avalanche’s Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Nathan MacKinnon
|57
|21
|66
|87
|85
|20
|F Martin Necas
|57
|20
|45
|65
|64
|18
|D Cale Makar
|57
|22
|41
|63
|74
|46
|F Artturi Lehkonen
|45
|23
|10
|33
|32
|9
|F Casey Mittelstadt
|57
|9
|23
|32
|56
|13
Avalanche Stat Rankings
- Goals: 3.25 (9th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.04 (19th)
- Shots: 29.4 (9th)
- Shots Allowed: 26.6 (5th)
- Power Play %: 21.82 (16th)
- Penalty Kill %: 79.17 (16th)
Avalanche’s Upcoming Schedule
- February 22 at Predators: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 23 at Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 26 vs. Devils: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 28 vs. Wild: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 4 vs. Penguins: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 6 vs. Sharks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 8 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 10 vs. Blackhawks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 11 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 14 at Flames: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 16 vs. Stars: 3:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- March 19 at Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- March 20 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 22 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 25 vs. Red Wings: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 27 vs. Kings: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- March 29 vs. Blues: 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 31 vs. Flames: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- April 2 at Blackhawks: 9:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- April 3 at Blue Jackets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|54
|21
|32
|53
|81
|30
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|54
|17
|28
|45
|61
|6
|D Roman Josi
|50
|9
|28
|37
|73
|23
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|51
|14
|20
|34
|40
|19
|F Steven Stamkos
|54
|17
|15
|32
|35
|11
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.65 (29th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.31 (26th)
- Shots: 30 (5th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.3 (25th)
- Power Play %: 21.43 (17th)
- Penalty Kill %: 80.86 (11th)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)
- February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 18 vs. Blues: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- March 20 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 22 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 23 at Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 25 at Hurricanes: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 27 vs. Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 29 vs. Golden Knights: 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 31 at Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
