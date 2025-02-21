Where to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – February 22 Published 8:23 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche (33-22-2) and the Nashville Predators (19-28-7) take the ice in Nashville, Tennessee on February 22, 2025 at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Avalanche sit in sixth place in the Western Conference with 68 points and the Predators rank 14th in the Western Conference with 45 points.

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Avalanche’s Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Nathan MacKinnon 57 21 66 87 85 20 F Martin Necas 57 20 45 65 64 18 D Cale Makar 57 22 41 63 74 46 F Artturi Lehkonen 45 23 10 33 32 9 F Casey Mittelstadt 57 9 23 32 56 13

Avalanche Stat Rankings

Goals: 3.25 (9th)

3.25 (9th) Goals Allowed: 3.04 (19th)

3.04 (19th) Shots: 29.4 (9th)

29.4 (9th) Shots Allowed: 26.6 (5th)

26.6 (5th) Power Play %: 21.82 (16th)

21.82 (16th) Penalty Kill %: 79.17 (16th)

Avalanche’s Upcoming Schedule

February 22 at Predators: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 23 at Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 26 vs. Devils: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+

9:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) February 28 vs. Wild: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 4 vs. Penguins: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 6 vs. Sharks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 8 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 10 vs. Blackhawks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 11 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 14 at Flames: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 16 vs. Stars: 3:30 PM ET on TNT

March 19 at Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on TNT

7:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) March 20 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 22 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 25 vs. Red Wings: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 27 vs. Kings: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN

10:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo) March 29 vs. Blues: 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+

4:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 31 vs. Flames: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

April 2 at Blackhawks: 9:30 PM ET on TNT

9:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) April 3 at Blue Jackets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 54 21 32 53 81 30 F Jonathan Marchessault 54 17 28 45 61 6 D Roman Josi 50 9 28 37 73 23 F Ryan O’Reilly 51 14 20 34 40 19 F Steven Stamkos 54 17 15 32 35 11

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.65 (29th)

2.65 (29th) Goals Allowed: 3.31 (26th)

3.31 (26th) Shots: 30 (5th)

30 (5th) Shots Allowed: 29.3 (25th)

29.3 (25th) Power Play %: 21.43 (17th)

21.43 (17th) Penalty Kill %: 80.86 (11th)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network

February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+

12:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN

9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo) March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 18 vs. Blues: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN

9:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo) March 20 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 22 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 23 at Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 25 at Hurricanes: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 27 vs. Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 29 vs. Golden Knights: 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+

6:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 31 at Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

