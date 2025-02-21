Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on February 22? Published 6:23 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

When the Nashville Predators play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, will Filip Forsberg find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in 17 of 54 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

In three games versus the Avalanche this season, he has taken 13 shots and scored one goal.

He has seven goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.

He has a 10.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 173 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/8/2025 Sabres 2 2 0 18:08 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 2 1 1 19:22 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:52 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 2 0 2 22:01 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 2 2 0 14:47 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 3 1 2 17:52 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 4 2 2 19:12 Home W 6-2

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

