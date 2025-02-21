Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on February 22?
Published 6:23 pm Friday, February 21, 2025
On Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Jonathan Marchessault going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Avalanche?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Marchessault stats and insights
- Marchessault has scored in 15 of 54 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in three games (11 shots).
- Marchessault has picked up four goals and 13 assists on the power play.
- He takes three shots per game, and converts 10.6% of them.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 173 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|2/8/2025
|Sabres
|4
|1
|3
|18:10
|Home
|W 6-4
|2/7/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:00
|Away
|L 6-2
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|16:11
|Home
|L 5-2
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 3-0
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 4-3
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:08
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|4
|1
|3
|18:20
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|21:25
|Home
|W 6-2
Predators vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, February 22, 2025
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.