Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on February 22?
Published 6:22 pm Friday, February 21, 2025
Should you bet on Steven Stamkos to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Avalanche?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Stamkos stats and insights
- Stamkos has scored in 15 of 54 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In three games against the Avalanche this season, he has scored two goals on nine shots.
- On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 15%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 173 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|2/8/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Home
|W 6-4
|2/7/2025
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:44
|Away
|L 6-2
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Home
|L 5-2
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 3-0
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 4-3
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|16:03
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:13
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|20:28
|Home
|W 6-2
Predators vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, February 22, 2025
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.