Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on February 22? Published 6:22 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

Should you bet on Steven Stamkos to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in 15 of 54 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In three games against the Avalanche this season, he has scored two goals on nine shots.

On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 15%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 173 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/8/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 16:03 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:44 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 0 0 0 14:20 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:47 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 1 0 16:03 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 6-2

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

