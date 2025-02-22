Devils vs. Predators Injury Report Today – February 23

As they get ready to square off against the Nashville Predators (20-28-7) on Sunday, February 23 at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils (31-21-6) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jonas Siegenthaler D Out Lower Body
Jacob Markstrom G Out Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Luke Evangelista RW Day-To-Day Lower Body
Zachary L’Heureux LW Out Upper Body
Adam Wilsby D Out Upper Body

Devils vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Devils Season Insights

  • The Devils’ 176 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 12th in the league.
  • New Jersey has given up 145 total goals (2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest in league play.
  • Their +31 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators have 145 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the league.
  • Nashville gives up 3.3 goals per game (180 total), which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • Their -35 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Devils vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Devils (-119) Predators (-101) 6

