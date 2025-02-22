Devils vs. Predators Injury Report Today – February 23 Published 10:42 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

As they get ready to square off against the Nashville Predators (20-28-7) on Sunday, February 23 at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils (31-21-6) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jonas Siegenthaler D Out Lower Body Jacob Markstrom G Out Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Luke Evangelista RW Day-To-Day Lower Body Zachary L’Heureux LW Out Upper Body Adam Wilsby D Out Upper Body

Devils vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Devils Season Insights

The Devils’ 176 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 12th in the league.

New Jersey has given up 145 total goals (2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest in league play.

Their +31 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators have 145 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the league.

Nashville gives up 3.3 goals per game (180 total), which ranks 23rd in the league.

Their -35 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Devils vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-119) Predators (-101) 6

