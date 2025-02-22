February 23 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:12 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers versus the Washington Capitals is one of many compelling options on today’s NHL slate.

You will find information on how to watch today’s NHL action right here.

How to Watch February 23 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Edmonton Oilers @ Washington Capitals 1 p.m. ET TNT Max New York Rangers @ Pittsburgh Penguins 3:30 p.m. ET TNT Max Anaheim Ducks @ Detroit Red Wings 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Tampa Bay Lightning 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New Jersey Devils @ Nashville Predators 6 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Colorado Avalanche @ St. Louis Blues 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ Chicago Blackhawks 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Utah Hockey Club 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ San Jose Sharks @ Calgary Flames 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: