February 23 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 8:12 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025
The Edmonton Oilers versus the Washington Capitals is one of many compelling options on today’s NHL slate.
You will find information on how to watch today’s NHL action right here.
How to Watch February 23 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Edmonton Oilers @ Washington Capitals
|1 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|New York Rangers @ Pittsburgh Penguins
|3:30 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Anaheim Ducks @ Detroit Red Wings
|6 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Seattle Kraken @ Tampa Bay Lightning
|6 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|New Jersey Devils @ Nashville Predators
|6 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Colorado Avalanche @ St. Louis Blues
|6 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Toronto Maple Leafs @ Chicago Blackhawks
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Dallas Stars @ New York Islanders
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vancouver Canucks @ Utah Hockey Club
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|San Jose Sharks @ Calgary Flames
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
