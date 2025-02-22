How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 23

Published 8:19 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 23

Seven games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators

No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Texas A&M Aggies at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Missouri Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels

No. 7 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats

Auburn Tigers at No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide

