How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – February 22 Published 1:11 am Saturday, February 22, 2025

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (20-6, 9-4 SEC) aim to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (21-5, 8-5 SEC) on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 37.1% the Volunteers allow to opponents.

Texas A&M is 20-3 when it shoots better than 37.1% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 57th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Aggies sit at 15th.

The Aggies put up 13.2 more points per game (73.7) than the Volunteers allow (60.5).

Texas A&M has a 19-5 record when scoring more than 60.5 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.

This season, Tennessee has an 18-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.

The Aggies are the bestfirst ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 71st.

The Volunteers’ 74.6 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 65.5 the Aggies give up.

When Tennessee allows fewer than 73.7 points, it is 19-2.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M is putting up 77.5 points per game in home games. In road games, it is averaging 67.4 points per contest.

The Aggies surrender 60 points per game at home this season, compared to 70.1 away from home.

In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M has played worse in home games this year, draining 6.1 treys per game with a 29.3% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 per game and a 34.9% percentage on the road.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 Tennessee is averaging 15.2 more points per game at home (80.2) than on the road (65).

At home the Volunteers are allowing 59.3 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than they are on the road (64.8).

At home, Tennessee sinks 8.8 treys per game, 1.8 more than it averages on the road (7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34%) than away (31.6%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/11/2025 Georgia W 69-53 Reed Arena 2/15/2025 Arkansas W 69-61 Reed Arena 2/18/2025 @ Mississippi State L 70-54 Humphrey Coliseum 2/22/2025 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Reed Arena 2/26/2025 Vanderbilt Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Reed Arena 3/1/2025 @ Florida – Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/8/2025 @ Oklahoma W 70-52 Lloyd Noble Center 2/11/2025 @ Kentucky L 75-64 Rupp Arena 2/15/2025 Vanderbilt W 81-76 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/22/2025 @ Texas A&M Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Reed Arena 2/25/2025 @ LSU Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Pete Maravich Assembly Center 3/1/2025 Alabama – Thompson-Boling Arena

