How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – February 22
Published 1:11 am Saturday, February 22, 2025
The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (20-6, 9-4 SEC) aim to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (21-5, 8-5 SEC) on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET.
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: ESPN
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 37.1% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- Texas A&M is 20-3 when it shoots better than 37.1% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 57th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Aggies sit at 15th.
- The Aggies put up 13.2 more points per game (73.7) than the Volunteers allow (60.5).
- Texas A&M has a 19-5 record when scoring more than 60.5 points.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
- This season, Tennessee has an 18-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
- The Aggies are the bestfirst ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 71st.
- The Volunteers’ 74.6 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 65.5 the Aggies give up.
- When Tennessee allows fewer than 73.7 points, it is 19-2.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison
- Texas A&M is putting up 77.5 points per game in home games. In road games, it is averaging 67.4 points per contest.
- The Aggies surrender 60 points per game at home this season, compared to 70.1 away from home.
- In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M has played worse in home games this year, draining 6.1 treys per game with a 29.3% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 per game and a 34.9% percentage on the road.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 Tennessee is averaging 15.2 more points per game at home (80.2) than on the road (65).
- At home the Volunteers are allowing 59.3 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than they are on the road (64.8).
- At home, Tennessee sinks 8.8 treys per game, 1.8 more than it averages on the road (7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34%) than away (31.6%).
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/11/2025
|Georgia
|W 69-53
|Reed Arena
|2/15/2025
|Arkansas
|W 69-61
|Reed Arena
|2/18/2025
|@ Mississippi State
|L 70-54
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/22/2025
|Tennessee
|Reed Arena
|2/26/2025
|Vanderbilt
|Reed Arena
|3/1/2025
|@ Florida
|–
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/8/2025
|@ Oklahoma
|W 70-52
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/11/2025
|@ Kentucky
|L 75-64
|Rupp Arena
|2/15/2025
|Vanderbilt
|W 81-76
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/22/2025
|@ Texas A&M
|Reed Arena
|2/25/2025
|@ LSU
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|3/1/2025
|Alabama
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
