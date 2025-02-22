How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – February 22

Published 1:11 am Saturday, February 22, 2025

By Data Skrive

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (20-6, 9-4 SEC) aim to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (21-5, 8-5 SEC) on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 37.1% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • Texas A&M is 20-3 when it shoots better than 37.1% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 57th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Aggies sit at 15th.
  • The Aggies put up 13.2 more points per game (73.7) than the Volunteers allow (60.5).
  • Texas A&M has a 19-5 record when scoring more than 60.5 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
  • This season, Tennessee has an 18-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the bestfirst ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 71st.
  • The Volunteers’ 74.6 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 65.5 the Aggies give up.
  • When Tennessee allows fewer than 73.7 points, it is 19-2.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas A&M is putting up 77.5 points per game in home games. In road games, it is averaging 67.4 points per contest.
  • The Aggies surrender 60 points per game at home this season, compared to 70.1 away from home.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M has played worse in home games this year, draining 6.1 treys per game with a 29.3% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 per game and a 34.9% percentage on the road.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2024-25 Tennessee is averaging 15.2 more points per game at home (80.2) than on the road (65).
  • At home the Volunteers are allowing 59.3 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than they are on the road (64.8).
  • At home, Tennessee sinks 8.8 treys per game, 1.8 more than it averages on the road (7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34%) than away (31.6%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/11/2025 Georgia W 69-53 Reed Arena
2/15/2025 Arkansas W 69-61 Reed Arena
2/18/2025 @ Mississippi State L 70-54 Humphrey Coliseum
2/22/2025 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Reed Arena
2/26/2025 Vanderbilt Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Reed Arena
3/1/2025 @ Florida Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/8/2025 @ Oklahoma W 70-52 Lloyd Noble Center
2/11/2025 @ Kentucky L 75-64 Rupp Arena
2/15/2025 Vanderbilt W 81-76 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/22/2025 @ Texas A&M Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Reed Arena
2/25/2025 @ LSU Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Pete Maravich Assembly Center
3/1/2025 Alabama Thompson-Boling Arena

