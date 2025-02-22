How to Watch the Pistons vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23 Published 8:50 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

The Detroit Pistons (30-26) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (26-30) after winning three road games in a row.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSDET

FDSSE, FDSDET

Pistons Stats Insights

This season, the Pistons have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 48.1% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.

Detroit has a 17-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.

The Pistons are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 10th.

The Pistons score 113.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 119.1 the Hawks give up.

Detroit has a 14-6 record when putting up more than 119.1 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pistons have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Atlanta has a 21-11 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Pistons are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank seventh.

The Hawks score an average of 116.6 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 113 the Pistons give up.

Atlanta is 21-14 when it scores more than 113 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons are putting up 113.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are performing better on offense, averaging 114.2 points per contest.

When playing at home, Detroit is allowing 1.7 more points per game (113.9) than when playing on the road (112.2).

At home, the Pistons are draining 1.3 fewer three-pointers per game (12.3) than away from home (13.6). They also own a lower three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to on the road (38.1%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are not as good offensively, averaging 116.5 points per game, compared to 116.6 on the road. But they are better defensively, allowing 118.8 points per game at home, compared to 119.2 on the road.

At home Atlanta is allowing 118.8 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than it is away (119.2).

At home the Hawks are averaging 28.6 assists per game, 1.2 less than on the road (29.8).

Pistons Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jaden Ivey Out Leg

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Trae Young Probable Achilles Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder Larry Nance Jr. Out Knee Vit Krejci Out Back

