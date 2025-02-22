How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 23

Published 8:14 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 23

There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the UConn Huskies versus the St. John’s Red Storm.

Today’s Top 25 Games

UConn Huskies at No. 10 St. John’s Red Storm

No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at Indiana Hoosiers

Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 22 Memphis Tigers

