How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 23

Published 9:18 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

By Data Skrive

Top 25 teams will hit the court in 15 games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the NC State Wolfpack at Reynolds Coliseum.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 13 NC State Wolfpack

No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs

Purdue Boilermakers at No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators

Indiana Hoosiers at No. 22 Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels at Louisville Cardinals

No. 3 UCLA Bruins at Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Syracuse Orange at No. 11 Duke Blue Devils

No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 23 Creighton Bluejays at DePaul Blue Demons

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET

No. 7 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 4 USC Trojans

  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida State Seminoles at No. 20 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Auburn Tigers at No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide

