How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 23 Published 9:18 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

Top 25 teams will hit the court in 15 games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the NC State Wolfpack at Reynolds Coliseum.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 13 NC State Wolfpack

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Purdue Boilermakers at No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Hoosiers at No. 22 Michigan State Spartans

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels at Louisville Cardinals

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3 UCLA Bruins at Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Syracuse Orange at No. 11 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: CW

CW Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 23 Creighton Bluejays at DePaul Blue Demons

Time: 3 p.m. ET

No. 7 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 4 USC Trojans

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida State Seminoles at No. 20 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: CW

CW Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Auburn Tigers at No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: