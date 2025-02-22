NBA Best Bets: Pistons vs. Hawks Picks for February 23 Published 10:33 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

The Detroit Pistons (30-26) visit the Atlanta Hawks (26-30) after winning three road games in a row. The Pistons are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

Why don’t you check out the best bets available (according to our computer predictions) for Sunday’s game, before you place a wager on this matchup?

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSDET

Pistons vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 3.5)

Detroit has 30 wins in 56 games against the spread this season.

Atlanta’s record against the spread is 27-29-0.

As 3.5-point favorites or more, the Pistons are 7-7 against the spread.

As 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Hawks are 17-10 against the spread.

Pick OU:

Under (239.5)





In 16 of 56 games this season, the Pistons and their opponents have combined to score more than 239.5 points.

The Hawks have played 22 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 239.5 points.

The average point total in Detroit’s games this season is 224.5, 15 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

Atlanta’s games this season have had an average of 234.7 points, 4.8 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Hawks are the league’s ninth-highest scoring team this season compared to the 11th-ranked Pistons.

This game features the NBA’s 27th-ranked (Hawks) and 18th-ranked (Pistons) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Pistons (-145)

The Pistons have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 14, or 70%, of those games.

The Hawks have won in 17, or 45.9%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Detroit has a record of 12-4, a 75% win rate, when it’s favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.

This season, Atlanta has come away with a win 14 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +118 or worse on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Pistons, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

