NBA Best Bets: Pistons vs. Hawks Picks for February 23
Published 10:33 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025
The Detroit Pistons (30-26) visit the Atlanta Hawks (26-30) after winning three road games in a row. The Pistons are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 23, 2025.
Why don’t you check out the best bets available (according to our computer predictions) for Sunday’s game, before you place a wager on this matchup?
Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FDSSE and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pistons vs. Hawks Best Bets
Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 3.5)
- Detroit has 30 wins in 56 games against the spread this season.
- Atlanta’s record against the spread is 27-29-0.
- As 3.5-point favorites or more, the Pistons are 7-7 against the spread.
- As 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Hawks are 17-10 against the spread.
Pick OU:
Under (239.5)
- In 16 of 56 games this season, the Pistons and their opponents have combined to score more than 239.5 points.
- The Hawks have played 22 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 239.5 points.
- The average point total in Detroit’s games this season is 224.5, 15 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.
- Atlanta’s games this season have had an average of 234.7 points, 4.8 fewer points than this game’s total.
- The Hawks are the league’s ninth-highest scoring team this season compared to the 11th-ranked Pistons.
- This game features the NBA’s 27th-ranked (Hawks) and 18th-ranked (Pistons) scoring defenses.
Moneyline Pick: Pistons (-145)
- The Pistons have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 14, or 70%, of those games.
- The Hawks have won in 17, or 45.9%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Detroit has a record of 12-4, a 75% win rate, when it’s favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.
- This season, Atlanta has come away with a win 14 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +118 or worse on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Pistons, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
