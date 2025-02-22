Pistons vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 23 Published 8:17 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

The Detroit Pistons (30-26) are 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (26-30) on Sunday, February 23, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSDET.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSDET

FDSSE and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Pistons vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Pistons 116 – Hawks 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)

Hawks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pistons (-0.5)

Pistons (-0.5) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 231.2

The Pistons (30-26-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.6% of the time, 5.4% more often than the Hawks (27-29-0) this year.

Detroit covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 45% of the time. That’s less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (61.1%).

Detroit and its opponents have exceeded the point total 51.8% of the time this season (29 out of 56). That’s less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (32 out of 56).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hawks are 17-20, while the Pistons are 14-6 as moneyline favorites.

Pistons Performance Insights

With 113.8 points per game on offense, the Pistons are 13th in the NBA. At the other end, they surrender 113 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

Detroit ranks third-best in the NBA by allowing just 42 rebounds per game. It ranks seventh in the league by averaging 45.4 boards per contest.

So far this season, the Pistons rank 15th in the league in assists, delivering 26.1 per game.

Detroit is committing 14.6 turnovers per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 14 turnovers per contest (10th-ranked).

The Pistons are making 13 three-pointers per game (16th-ranked in NBA) this year, while sporting a 36% three-point percentage (14th-ranked).

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are seventh in the league in points scored (116.6 per game) and fifth-worst in points allowed (119.1).

Atlanta is 10th in the league in rebounds per game (45.1) and 21st in rebounds allowed (44.8).

The Hawks are second-best in the NBA in assists (29.3 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is fifth-worst in the league in turnovers committed (15 per game) but second-best in turnovers forced (15.8).

In 2024-25, the Hawks are 16th in the league in 3-point makes (13 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (34.8%).

