Pistons vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 23
Published 8:17 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025
The Detroit Pistons (30-26) are 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (26-30) on Sunday, February 23, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSDET.
Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Pistons vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Pistons 116 – Hawks 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Pistons (-0.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (238.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 231.2
- The Pistons (30-26-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.6% of the time, 5.4% more often than the Hawks (27-29-0) this year.
- Detroit covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 45% of the time. That’s less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (61.1%).
- Detroit and its opponents have exceeded the point total 51.8% of the time this season (29 out of 56). That’s less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (32 out of 56).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hawks are 17-20, while the Pistons are 14-6 as moneyline favorites.
Pistons Performance Insights
- With 113.8 points per game on offense, the Pistons are 13th in the NBA. At the other end, they surrender 113 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.
- Detroit ranks third-best in the NBA by allowing just 42 rebounds per game. It ranks seventh in the league by averaging 45.4 boards per contest.
- So far this season, the Pistons rank 15th in the league in assists, delivering 26.1 per game.
- Detroit is committing 14.6 turnovers per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 14 turnovers per contest (10th-ranked).
- The Pistons are making 13 three-pointers per game (16th-ranked in NBA) this year, while sporting a 36% three-point percentage (14th-ranked).
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks are seventh in the league in points scored (116.6 per game) and fifth-worst in points allowed (119.1).
- Atlanta is 10th in the league in rebounds per game (45.1) and 21st in rebounds allowed (44.8).
- The Hawks are second-best in the NBA in assists (29.3 per game) in 2024-25.
- In 2024-25, Atlanta is fifth-worst in the league in turnovers committed (15 per game) but second-best in turnovers forced (15.8).
- In 2024-25, the Hawks are 16th in the league in 3-point makes (13 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (34.8%).
