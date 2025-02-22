Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, February 23 Published 6:11 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

Ranked squads are on Sunday’s college basketball schedule in three games, including the UConn Huskies taking on the St. John’s Red Storm. Check out the article below for picks against the spread.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 10 St. John’s Red Storm vs. UConn Huskies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: St. John’s 77, UConn 68

St. John’s 77, UConn 68 Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 9.2 points

St. John’s by 9.2 points Pick ATS: St. John’s (-4.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Hoosiers vs. No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Purdue 77, Indiana 72

Purdue 77, Indiana 72 Projected Favorite: Purdue by 4.8 points

Purdue by 4.8 points Pick ATS: Purdue (-4.5)

Key Facts

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 Memphis Tigers vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Memphis 83, Florida Atlantic 72

Memphis 83, Florida Atlantic 72 Projected Favorite: Memphis by 10.8 points

Memphis by 10.8 points Pick ATS: Memphis (-9.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

id: