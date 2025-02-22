Where to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – February 23
Published 11:23 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025
The New Jersey Devils (31-21-6) and the Nashville Predators (20-28-7) take the ice in Nashville, Tennessee on February 23, 2025 at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network. The Devils are fifth (with 68 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Predators are 14th (47 points) in the Western Conference.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Devils vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, February 23, 2025
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Devils’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Jack Hughes
|58
|26
|41
|67
|80
|21
|F Jesper Bratt
|58
|17
|49
|66
|41
|9
|F Nico Hischier
|52
|24
|19
|43
|37
|17
|F Timo Meier
|57
|15
|23
|38
|49
|14
|D Dougie Hamilton
|58
|8
|29
|37
|84
|20
Devils Stat Rankings
- Goals: 3.03 (13th)
- Goals Allowed: 2.5 (2nd)
- Shots: 29.1 (11th)
- Shots Allowed: 26.2 (3rd)
- Power Play %: 27.44 (3rd)
- Penalty Kill %: 83.85 (3rd)
Devils’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 23 at Predators: 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)
- February 26 at Avalanche: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 1 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 2 at Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 4 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 7 vs. Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 9 at Flyers: 1:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- March 11 vs. Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 13 vs. Oilers: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 15 at Penguins: 3:00 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo)
- March 17 at Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 20 vs. Flames: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 22 vs. Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 24 vs. Canucks: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 26 at Blackhawks: 7:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- March 28 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 29 at Wild: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 31 vs. Wild: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- April 5 vs. Rangers: 12:30 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo)
- April 8 vs. Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|55
|21
|32
|53
|82
|31
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|55
|18
|28
|46
|63
|6
|D Roman Josi
|51
|9
|29
|38
|75
|23
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|52
|14
|20
|34
|40
|20
|F Steven Stamkos
|55
|17
|15
|32
|36
|12
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed NHL gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.64 (29th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.27 (26th)
- Shots: 29.7 (6th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.4 (26th)
- Power Play %: 21.15 (17th)
- Penalty Kill %: 80.98 (10th)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)
- February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 18 vs. Blues: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- March 20 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 22 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 23 at Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 25 at Hurricanes: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 27 vs. Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 29 vs. Golden Knights: 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 31 at Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- April 1 at Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at StubHub.