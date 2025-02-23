Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, February 24
Published 7:22 pm Sunday, February 23, 2025
The Monday college basketball slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Our computer model has suggested bets against the spread for 10 games, among them the Northwestern State Demons squaring off against the SE Louisiana Lions.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: SE Louisiana -4.5 vs. Northwestern State
- Matchup: Northwestern State Demons at SE Louisiana Lions
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 24
- Computer Projection: SE Louisiana by 6.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: SE Louisiana (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Eastern Kentucky +2.5 vs. Jacksonville
- Matchup: Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Jacksonville Dolphins
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 24
- Computer Projection: Jacksonville by 0.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Jacksonville (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Hampton -8.5 vs. Stony Brook
- Matchup: Stony Brook Seawolves at Hampton Pirates
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 24
- Computer Projection: Hampton by 10.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Hampton (-8.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
ATS Pick: McNeese -15.5 vs. UT Rio Grande Valley
- Matchup: UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at McNeese Cowboys
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 24
- Computer Projection: McNeese by 17.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: McNeese (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: FGCU -6.5 vs. North Florida
- Matchup: North Florida Ospreys at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 24
- Computer Projection: FGCU by 7.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: FGCU (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Florida State +2.5 vs. North Carolina
- Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels at Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 24
- Computer Projection: North Carolina by 1.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: North Carolina (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Stetson -0.5 vs. Bellarmine
- Matchup: Bellarmine Knights at Stetson Hatters
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 24
- Computer Projection: Stetson by 1.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Stetson (-0.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UNC Wilmington -1.5 vs. William & Mary
- Matchup: UNC Wilmington Seahawks at William & Mary Tribe
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: February 24
- Computer Projection: UNC Wilmington by 2.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UNC Wilmington (-1.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
ATS Pick: Texas Tech +1.5 vs. Houston
- Matchup: Houston Cougars at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 24
- Computer Projection: Houston by 1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Houston (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Northeastern -1.5 vs. Monmouth
- Matchup: Northeastern Huskies at Monmouth Hawks
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 24
- Computer Projection: Northeastern by 1.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northeastern (-1.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
