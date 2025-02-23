Buy Tickets for New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators on February 23 Published 5:39 am Sunday, February 23, 2025

The New Jersey Devils’ Jesper Bratt and the Nashville Predators’ Jonathan Marchessault are two of the best players to watch when these teams face off on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Purchase tickets for this game at StubHub!

Devils vs. Predators Game Information

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Game Day: Sunday, February 23

Sunday, February 23 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Favorite: Devils (-120)

Devils (-120) Total: 6

6 TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!

Email newsletter signup

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Devils Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Jack Hughes 58 26 41 67 Jesper Bratt 58 17 49 66 Nico Hischier 52 24 19 43 Timo Meier 57 15 23 38 Dougie Hamilton 58 8 29 37 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 55 21 32 53 Jonathan Marchessault 55 18 28 46 Roman Josi 51 9 29 38 Ryan O’Reilly 52 14 20 34 Steven Stamkos 55 17 15 32

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Devils vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Devils are ranked 12th in the league with 176 goals this season, an average of 3.0 per contest.

On defense, New Jersey has been one of the best squads in league action, giving up 145 total goals to rank fifth.

The Devils’ 27.44% power-play conversion rate is third-best in the league this season.

The Predators’ 145 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the league.

Nashville has given up 180 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 23rd.

The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (21.15%) ranks 17th in the league.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

id: