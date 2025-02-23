Hawks vs. Pacers Tickets Available – Saturday, March 8

Published 5:26 am Sunday, February 23, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Indiana Pacers (31-23), on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at State Farm Arena, take on the Atlanta Hawks (26-30). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSIN.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSIN
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Hawks vs. Pacers 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Pacers
116.6 Points Avg. 116.2
119.1 Points Allowed Avg. 115.6
46.2% Field Goal % 48.8%
34.8% Three Point % 36.8%

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young’s statline this season includes 24 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game for the Hawks.
  • Clint Capela is responsible for 9.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
  • Young makes three threes per game to lead active Hawks.
  • Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Capela, who averages one per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging three steals a contest.

Pacers’ Top Players

  • Pascal Siakam is at the top of the Pacers scoring and rebounding leaderboards with 20.6 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game to go with 3.4 assists per contest this season.
  • The Pacers have gotten 17.9 points, 8.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds out of Tyrese Haliburton this season.
  • Haliburton cashes in on 2.9 treys per game.
  • The Pacers’ defensive efforts get a boost from Haliburton (1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game).

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/26 Heat Away
2/28 Thunder Home
3/3 Grizzlies Away
3/4 Bucks Home
3/6 Pacers Home
3/8 Pacers Home
3/10 76ers Home
3/12 Hornets Home
3/14 Clippers Home
3/16 Nets Away
3/18 Hornets Away

Pacers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/26 Raptors Home
2/28 Heat Away
3/2 Bulls Home
3/4 Rockets Home
3/6 Hawks Away
3/8 Hawks Away
3/10 Bulls Away
3/11 Bucks Home
3/14 76ers Away
3/15 Bucks Away
3/17 Timberwolves Away

