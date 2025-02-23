How to Pick the Devils vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 23 Published 12:36 am Sunday, February 23, 2025

For the upcoming matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Nashville Predators on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, we have highlighted the best bets to consider, along with our picks and predictions, in the piece below.

Devils vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.7 goals)

New Jersey and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6 goals) 26 times this season.

So far this season, 26 games Nashville has played finished with over 6 goals.

The Devils score 3.03 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.64, adding up to 0.3 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 6.

The 5.8 goals per game these two teams concede are 0.2 less than the total set for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Devils Moneyline: -120

The Devils have gone 28-24 this season when favored on the moneyline.

New Jersey is 27-21 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter (56.2% win percentage).

The Devils’ implied moneyline win probability is 54.5% in this contest.

Predators Moneyline: +100

Nashville has claimed an upset victory five times when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (in 20 games as the underdog).

When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +100 or longer, they have won four games out of 19 opportunities.

Nashville’s implied probability to win is 50.0% based on its moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

New Jersey 4, Nashville 3

Devils Points Leaders

One of New Jersey’s top offensive options this season is Jack Hughes, who has recorded 67 points in 58 games.

Jesper Bratt has 66 points (17 goals, 49 assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.

Nico Hischier has contributed 43 points for New Jersey in 52 games this season, scoring on 16.9% of his shots and recording 24 goals and 19 assists.

Across 36 games played, Jacob Markstrom has a goaltending record of 21-9-5. During those games, he’s allowed 78 goals while recording 804 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg has recorded 21 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 32 assists (0.6 per game), taking 3.6 shots per game and shooting 10.7%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 53 total points (one per game).

Jonathan Marchessault’s 46 points this season, including 18 goals and 28 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.

Nashville’s Roman Josi has 38 points, courtesy of nine goals (sixth on team) and 29 assists (second).

Juuse Saros has a record of 12-23-6 in 42 games this season, conceding 117 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 1048 saves and a .900 save percentage, 37th in the league.

Devils’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/6/2025 Golden Knights L 3-1 Home -105 2/8/2025 Canadiens W 4-0 Away -155 2/22/2025 Stars L 4-2 Home -122 2/23/2025 Predators – Away -120 2/26/2025 Avalanche – Away – 3/1/2025 Utah Hockey Club – Away – 3/2/2025 Golden Knights – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/7/2025 Blackhawks L 6-2 Away -206 2/8/2025 Sabres W 6-4 Home -119 2/22/2025 Avalanche W 2-1 Home +120 2/23/2025 Devils – Home +100 2/25/2025 Panthers – Home – 2/27/2025 Jets – Home – 3/1/2025 Islanders – Away –

New Jersey vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

