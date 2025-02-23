How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 23 Published 1:18 am Sunday, February 23, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (20-6) hope to build on a three-game winning run when they visit the Florida Gators (14-13) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 23, 2025 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The game airs on SEC Network.

If you want to know where to watch this game, it can be found on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Florida Game Info

When: Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida How to watch on TV: SEC Network

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

The Gators score 76.8 points per game and give up 70.1, making them 34th in college basketball on offense and 307th defensively.

Tennessee ranks 12th-best in college basketball by pulling down 37.9 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 150th in college basketball (30.9 allowed per contest).

The Gators are 102nd in the nation in assists (14.5 per game) in 2024-25.

Tennessee ranks 14th-best in the country by forcing 20.5 turnovers per game. It ranks 117th in college basketball by averaging 14.4 turnovers per contest.

In 2024-25, the Gators are 217th in college basketball in 3-point makes (5.7 per game) and 84th in 3-point percentage (33.7%).

So far this year, Tennessee is ceding 5.1 threes per game (65th-ranked in college basketball) and is allowing opponents to shoot 28.9% (75th-ranked) from three-point land.

The Gators take 71.2% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 28.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 79.3% of the Gators’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 20.7% are 3-pointers.

Florida 2024-25 Stats

At 76.8 points scored per game and 70.1 points allowed, the Gators are 34th in the country offensively and 307th defensively.

At 34.0 rebounds per game and 27.6 rebounds allowed, Florida is 93rd and 29th in the nation, respectively.

With 14.5 assists per game, the Gators are 102nd in the nation.

Florida is 218th in college basketball in turnovers per game (16.0) and 275th in turnovers forced (13.8).

With 5.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.7% from downtown, the Gators are 217th and 84th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 6.7 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.5% from beyond the arc, Florida is 267th and 260th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

The Gators attempt 28.8% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 71.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 20.7% of the Gators’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 79.3% are 2-pointers.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 26 16.9 5.9 3.4 3.2 0.8 1.0 Jewel Spear 24 13.6 2.9 1.5 1.0 0.1 2.7 Ruby Whitehorn 26 12.6 4.3 1.7 1.0 0.4 0.7 Lazaria Spearman 26 11.6 6.2 0.8 0.7 0.5 0.7 Samara Spencer 26 10.5 4.0 5.0 1.3 0.1 2.0

Florida’s Top Players

Gators Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Liv McGill 27 16.5 4.3 5.1 1.8 0.4 1.4 Ra Shaya Kyle 27 14.5 9.0 1.2 0.5 0.5 0.0 Jeriah Warren 26 12.3 4.5 1.8 1.1 0.5 1.9 Laila Reynolds 22 10.8 3.5 2.9 1.0 0.7 0.1 Alexia Gassett 26 5.8 4.7 0.7 0.8 0.8 0.0

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

February 23 at Florida at 1:00 PM ET

February 27 at Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

March 2 vs. Georgia at 12:00 PM ET

Florida’s Upcoming Schedule

February 23 vs. Tennessee at 1:00 PM ET

February 27 vs. Oklahoma at 7:00 PM ET

March 2 at Texas at 2:00 PM ET

