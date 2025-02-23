How to Watch the NBA Today, February 24 Published 11:19 pm Sunday, February 23, 2025

Today’s NBA lineup has a lot in store. Among the eight games is the Minnesota Timberwolves facing the Oklahoma City Thunder.

You can find info on how to watch today’s NBA action right here.

Watch the NBA Today – February 24

Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN, ALT, and KTVD

FDSIN, ALT, and KTVD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and YES

MNMT and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CHSN

NBCS-PH and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSC

FDSDET and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSUN

FDSSE and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, and FDSN

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and KJZZ

KATU, KUNP, and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

NBCS-CA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

