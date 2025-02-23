How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, February 24 Published 8:14 pm Sunday, February 23, 2025

Top-25 teams will take the court across three games on Monday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Houston Cougars taking on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 12 Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Houston Cougars at No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks at Colorado Buffaloes

Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: