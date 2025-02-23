How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, February 24

Published 8:14 pm Sunday, February 23, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Monday, February 24

Top-25 teams will take the court across three games on Monday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Houston Cougars taking on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 12 Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Houston Cougars at No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks at Colorado Buffaloes

