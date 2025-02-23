Tennessee vs. South Carolina Basketball Tickets – Saturday, March 8
Published 4:03 am Sunday, February 23, 2025
The South Carolina Gamecocks (11-16, 1-13 SEC) play a fellow SEC team, the Tennessee Volunteers (22-5, 9-5 SEC), on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via SEC Network.
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Tennessee vs. South Carolina 2024-25 Stats
|Tennessee
|Stat
|South Carolina
|74.7
|Points For
|70.1
|60.8
|Points Against
|70.8
|45.4%
|Field Goal %
|43.2%
|37.1%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|44.9%
|34.7%
|Three Point %
|32.4%
|27.7%
|Opponent Three Point %
|35.5%
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tennessee’s Top Players
- Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers in scoring, averaging 18.0 points per game.
- Igor Milicic Jr. paces Tennessee with 7.6 rebounds a game and Zakai Zeigler leads the team with 7.5 assists per matchup.
- Lanier is the top three-point shooter for the Volunteers, hitting 3.5 per game.
- Zeigler leads the team with 2.0 steals per game. Felix Okpara collects 1.8 blocks a game to pace Tennessee.
South Carolina’s Top Players
- Collin Murray-Boyles leads the team in both scoring (15.8 points per game) and rebounding (8.5 rebounds per game).
- The South Carolina leader in assists is Jamarii Thomas with 3.2 assists per game.
- Thomas leads the Gamecocks in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 1.6 made threes per game.
- Murray-Boyles is a defensive force for South Carolina, leading the team in both steals (1.4 per game) and blocks (1.5 per game).
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2025
|@ LSU
|–
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/1/2025
|Alabama
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/5/2025
|@ Ole Miss
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/8/2025
|South Carolina
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2025
|@ Missouri
|–
|Mizzou Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/1/2025
|Arkansas
|–
|Colonial Life Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/4/2025
|Georgia
|–
|Colonial Life Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/8/2025
|@ Tennessee
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.