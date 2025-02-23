Tennessee vs. South Carolina Basketball Tickets – Saturday, March 8 Published 4:03 am Sunday, February 23, 2025

The South Carolina Gamecocks (11-16, 1-13 SEC) play a fellow SEC team, the Tennessee Volunteers (22-5, 9-5 SEC), on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. South Carolina 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat South Carolina 74.7 Points For 70.1 60.8 Points Against 70.8 45.4% Field Goal % 43.2% 37.1% Opponent Field Goal % 44.9% 34.7% Three Point % 32.4% 27.7% Opponent Three Point % 35.5%

Tennessee’s Top Players

Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers in scoring, averaging 18.0 points per game.

Igor Milicic Jr. paces Tennessee with 7.6 rebounds a game and Zakai Zeigler leads the team with 7.5 assists per matchup.

Lanier is the top three-point shooter for the Volunteers, hitting 3.5 per game.

Zeigler leads the team with 2.0 steals per game. Felix Okpara collects 1.8 blocks a game to pace Tennessee.

South Carolina’s Top Players

Collin Murray-Boyles leads the team in both scoring (15.8 points per game) and rebounding (8.5 rebounds per game).

The South Carolina leader in assists is Jamarii Thomas with 3.2 assists per game.

Thomas leads the Gamecocks in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 1.6 made threes per game.

Murray-Boyles is a defensive force for South Carolina, leading the team in both steals (1.4 per game) and blocks (1.5 per game).

Tennessee Schedule

South Carolina Schedule

