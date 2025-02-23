Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Heat Injury Report February 24 Published 4:34 pm Sunday, February 23, 2025

Currently, the Atlanta Hawks (26-30) have five players on the injury report, including Trae Young, in their matchup with the Miami Heat (26-28) at State Farm Arena on Monday, February 24 at 7:30 PM ET. The Heat have three injured players, including Tyler Herro, for the matchup.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

Last time out, the Hawks lost 114-108 to the Magic on Thursday. Young’s team-leading 38 points paced the Hawks in the losing effort.

In their last outing on Friday, the Heat claimed a 120-111 OT win against the Raptors. Herro put up 28 points, three rebounds and seven assists for the Heat.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Trae Young PG Probable Achilles 24 3.2 11.4 Jalen Johnson SF Out For Season Shoulder 18.9 10 5 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Knee 8.5 4.3 1.6 Vit Krejci PG Out Back 6.9 2.7 2.7

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dru Smith SG Out For Season Achilles 6.3 2.6 1.6 Kevin Love PF Out Personal 5.5 4.1 1 Tyler Herro SG Probable Shoulder 23.9 5.5 5.5

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, February 24, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, February 24, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSSUN

FDSSE and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: