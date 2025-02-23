Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Devils on February 23? Published 12:23 am Sunday, February 23, 2025

On Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the New Jersey Devils. Is Filip Forsberg going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Devils?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in 17 of 55 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

He has scored one goal against the Devils this season in one game (three shots).

On the power play he has seven goals, plus 11 assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 145 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:03 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 2 2 0 18:08 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 2 1 1 19:22 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:52 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 2 0 2 22:01 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 2 2 0 14:47 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 3 1 2 17:52 Home W 7-5

Predators vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: