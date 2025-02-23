Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Devils on February 23? Published 12:23 am Sunday, February 23, 2025

For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Devils?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Marchessault stats and insights

In 16 of 55 games this season, Marchessault has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Devils this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has four goals, plus 13 assists.

Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11%.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 145 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/22/2025 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:47 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 4 1 3 18:10 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:00 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 1 1 0 16:11 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:50 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 16:08 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 4 1 3 18:20 Home W 7-5

Predators vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: