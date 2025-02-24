2 killed, 1 injured in crash on 25E Published 1:04 pm Monday, February 24, 2025

Two people were killed and a third sustained life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 25E in Harrogate Friday afternoon.

The crash happened a short time before 1:30 p.m. just past the intersection of Patterson Road and 25E.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary report, a 2019 Ford F-250 driven by 57-year-old Christopher Nespor was traveling south on 25E. A 2016 Honda CRV driven by 20-year-old Eliza Dakota Leight and a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by 45-year-old David Michael Lewis were traveling northbound.

It was determined that Nespor crossed the center median striking both Leight and Lewis’ vehicles. Leight’s Honda CRV then came to an uncontrolled rest near the area of impact. Nespor’s F-250 came to final rest facing south off the northbound shoulder against a fence near the Highway Department. Lewis’ Dodge Ram traveled across the southbound lanes ending up in a ditch.

Due to serious injuries sustained in the impact, both Eliza Dakota Leight and David Michael Lewis died on the scene. Christopher Nespor was flown from the scene by Lifestar to UT Hospital for treatment of injuries.

While no charges have been placed at this time, they could be forthcoming against Nespor depending on the results of the ongoing investigation.

25E was closed in both directions for several hours for clean-up and reconstruction of the accident. Traffic was diverted to Patterson Road and Highway 63.

Also responding to the scene were the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department, Claiborne EMS, Cumberland Gap Fire Department, Harrogate Fire Department, North Claiborne Fire Department, and North Tazewell Fire Department.