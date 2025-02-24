Community mourns for student killed in Friday’s crash Published 1:05 pm Monday, February 24, 2025

The Lincoln Memorial University and Cumberland Gap High School communities are mourning the tragic loss of 20-year-old Eliza Dakota Leight, an Education major at the LMU who was killed in a car accident last Friday. Leight was a graduate of CGHS where she played softball and was a member of the school band.

On LMU’s official Facebook page, Leight was remembered as a member of the LMU family.

“Dakota was more than a student—she was a bright light, a compassionate friend, and a future educator whose passion for teaching was evident in everything she did,” the post read. “She was the kind of person who listened with intent, learned with curiosity, and led with kindness. Her unwavering dedication to education wasn’t just about mastering content; it was about making a difference in the lives of those around her. She dreamed of shaping young minds, igniting a love of learning in her future students, and leaving the world better than she found it. Though her time with us was far too short, the impact she made will never fade.

“Her warmth, her laughter, and her gentle encouragement lifted up so many. Whether in the classroom, among friends, or in passing conversations, Dakota exuded a kindness that made LMU a better place. Her legacy will not be measured in years but in the countless lives she touched with her generosity, patience, and unwavering spirit.”

Counselling services have been made available on campus and the school has a dedicated memorial space where students, faculty, and staff can share pictures, messages, and reflections in Dakota’s honor.

“We have reached out to Dakota’s family to offer our full support, and as they navigate this difficult time, we will remain ready to assist in any way we can. In the coming days, we will share ways in which our LMU community can come together to honor her memory and celebrate the life of a remarkable young woman whose dream of teaching will live on in the hearts of those she inspired,” LMU’s post continued. “Dakota, we will always remember you. Your laughter, your kindness, and your passion for learning will remain with us, woven into the fabric of this university and the lives you touched along the way.”

The Cumberland Gap High School softball team and band also make social media posts remembering Dakota.

“The CGHS softball team’s hearts are heavy today as we mourn the passing of Eliza Dakota Leight, a cherished member of the CGHS Panthers softball family for four years. Dakota was full of passion, life and poured her heart into all that she done. Dakota sought not only to help make the team better but to enrich the lives of everyone who knew her. All of us who knew Dakota will remember her bright smile and the love she had for her team. Rest in peace CGHS Softball Lady Panther #27 Dakota Leight, this season will be dedicated to you!” the softball team posted.

“Rest In Peace Dakota. We were honored to know you and have you as our drum major and trombone player. Your smile and wonderful personality will stay with us always. Thank you for memories that we will cherish forever. Our heart goes out to your family and friends,” read the band’s post.