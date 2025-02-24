February 24 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:17 am Monday, February 24, 2025

There are several strong matchups on Monday’s NHL schedule, including a Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Los Angeles Kings.

Info on how to watch Monday’s NHL action is included for you.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch February 24 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream San Jose Sharks @ Winnipeg Jets 7:30 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Vegas Golden Knights @ Los Angeles Kings 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: