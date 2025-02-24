February 24 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:17 am Monday, February 24, 2025
There are several strong matchups on Monday’s NHL schedule, including a Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Los Angeles Kings.
Info on how to watch Monday’s NHL action is included for you.
How to Watch February 24 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|San Jose Sharks @ Winnipeg Jets
|7:30 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Vegas Golden Knights @ Los Angeles Kings
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
